Khetika bets big on clean-label food chain, looks to expand to 40 cities

In the arid fields of Jhinjhinyali, a village on the edge of Rajasthan’s Thar Desert, a group of farmers gathers under a shelter, eyes fixed on a screen displaying soil test results of their cumin plots. A Khetika field officer explains how shifting to Integrated Pest Management (IPM) could earn them 15 per cent more per harvest — without relying on harmful pesticides. Just two years earlier, barely 5 per cent of farmers here used IPM. Today, that number has quadrupled.

This transformation is part of Khetika’s broader strategy to build a tech-enabled, transparent supply chain in India’s staple foods