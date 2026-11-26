Roles such as site reliability engineers (SREs) and new positions in DevSecOps (development, security and operations) teams are helping enterprises change delivery models and increasingly move away from older roles focused on daily execution, something that has been the hallmark of the industry for the last three decades.

“We have a role called a site reliability engineer, that is becoming a lot more prominent in how we're interacting again with our customers. And the value of that role is not only to help us execute an outcome for our customer, but continuously look at what was the process, what was the learning, and how do we get stronger,” Xerxes Cooper, global leader of Kyndryl Delivery, said in an interaction with Business Standard on the sidelines of the recently concluded Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Cooper said AI and agents are dealing with day-to-day execution, which allows teams to look at how the execution is being done, provide human oversight and reoptimise for the future.

“It's something you couldn't do because you're so engrossed in the execution and the day-to-day operations. Now our people have a chance where the agentic workflows are driving the day-to-day execution, the monitoring, and the SREs, DevSecOps teams are able to come together and reimagine and reengineer this process. That's a different delivery model.”

He added that this allows Kyndryl to drive that level of change and transformation for its customers at a rapid pace, rather than just executing the same process day to day. “It allows us to also be a lot more adaptable.” Site reliability engineers bring applications and infrastructure together, along with network security, and look at the holistic environment.

Such changes are also helping engineers develop a better understanding of customers, domain expertise and technology knowledge, skills that have become almost inextricably linked to the AI era and which many talent recruiters say are key to survival.

For Kyndryl, India is one of its largest employee bases, with a focus on banking and financial services, manufacturing and the public sector. India is in the top 10 of the 60+ countries in which Kyndryl operates. Present across seven major locations, Kyndryl serves India-based customers, and from India delivers solutions for thousands more worldwide.

When asked how such newly skilled engineers are helping customers with their AI transformation journey, Cooper said clients are getting individuals who know their environment, culture and industry.

“The value for our people is you get an entirely new opportunity to grow your skills, an entirely new opportunity to grow your capability and apply that in a different area. For some of our people, that may also mean competing for a new role at a higher compensation and higher level of responsibility which previously they wouldn't have been able to do.”

AI is also compressing training timelines, according to Cooper. “So you're a mainframe professional and you're going deeper in expertise and capabilities but we're able to cut the time it takes compared with the past. We used to hear it takes 10 years for someone to develop mainframe IMS skills but with AI we can cut that time to a fraction.”