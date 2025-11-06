MeshDefend raises $2.3 million to bring AI intelligence to enterprise data

MeshDefend, a cybersecurity startup focused on safeguarding enterprise data systems, said it has raised $2.3 million in pre-seed funding.

The round was led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from Kettleborough VC and a group of entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and industry veterans from leading cybersecurity, storage, and data-backup firms.

This marks MeshDefend’s first external funding following its founder-led bootstrapped phase. The investment will support the development of MeshDefend’s AI-native Operating System for enterprise data infrastructure.

The pre-seed investment will accelerate product development, go-to-market execution, and enterprise-scale infrastructure readiness. MeshDefend also plans to expand its presence in the US and Europe, while