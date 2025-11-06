Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MeshDefend raises $2.3 million to bring AI intelligence to enterprise data

MeshDefend raises $2.3 million to bring AI intelligence to enterprise data

Kalaari Capital leads the pre-seed round as the startup, founded by former Dell executives, builds an AI-native platform to secure and automate enterprise data infrastructure

Cybersecurity startup MeshDefend raises $2.3 million in pre-seed funding led by Kalaari Capital to build AI-native operating systems for enterprise data infrastructure.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

MeshDefend, a cybersecurity startup focused on safeguarding enterprise data systems, said it has raised $2.3 million in pre-seed funding.
 
The round was led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from Kettleborough VC and a group of entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and industry veterans from leading cybersecurity, storage, and data-backup firms.
 
This marks MeshDefend’s first external funding following its founder-led bootstrapped phase. The investment will support the development of MeshDefend’s AI-native Operating System for enterprise data infrastructure.
 
The pre-seed investment will accelerate product development, go-to-market execution, and enterprise-scale infrastructure readiness. MeshDefend also plans to expand its presence in the US and Europe, while
