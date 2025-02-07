Business Standard

Home / Companies / Start Ups / NCLAT asks NCLT to decide BCCI-Byju's settlement issue in a week

NCLAT asks NCLT to decide BCCI-Byju's settlement issue in a week

During the hearing on Friday, the NCLAT Chennai bench also disposed of the plea filed by Riju Raveendran

Byju's

Photo: Bloomberg

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

The Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to decide within a week on the settlement issue between Byju’s and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
 
During the hearing on Friday, the NCLAT Chennai bench also disposed of the plea filed by Riju Raveendran, challenging the NCLT Bengaluru's decision to reinstate Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance to Byju’s committee of creditors.
 
Riju, the brother of Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran, is the largest shareholder in the cash-strapped edtech firm.
 
The NCLT had initiated insolvency proceedings in July last year after BCCI alleged that Byju’s had defaulted on Rs 158 crore. However, the NCLAT halted the proceedings after Byju’s claimed to have reached an agreement to pay the outstanding dues to BCCI.
 
 
Subsequently, US-based lender Glas Trust approached the Supreme Court, alleging that the money was “illegal” and siphoned from them. In October last year, the apex court set aside the NCLAT order that had paused the insolvency proceedings against Byju’s.

Topics : Byju's NCLAT NCLT BCCI

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

