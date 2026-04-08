Nearly 86% startups increase AI spend, says Elevation Capital report

At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping global conversations, a report by venture capital firm Elevation Capital offers a view into how the technology is being adopted and applied across India’s startup ecosystem. In its report, titled ‘The State of AI Adoption in Indian Startups’, which surveyed 200 startup founders, 83 per cent said they are more excited about AI than they were a year ago, while 86 per cent plan to increase investments in 2026.