New digital metals SRO eyes ministry recognition, to frame policy framework

The recently-formed association is working on a code of conduct for members of the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) which will include guidelines around 1:1 physical metal backing that is verified through periodic audits of companies, customer protection measures, among other things.

1:1 physical metal backing refers to the practice where every unit of precious metal purchased by customers is matched by an equivalent quantity of physical metal held in company vaults.

“We would want some recognition from a ministry which could be Finance or Consumer affairs. An SRO will function as an industry-driven organisation, but we will work towards securing a formal nod,” Soundararajan told Business Standard.

DPMACI represents members of the digital precious metals industry including fintechs offering products such as digital gold and silver.

It has eight members including distributors and sellers such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, Augmont, PhonePe, BharatPe, Mobikwik, Gullak, Lenden Club and Cred.

She explained that the association would finalise the code of conduct for its members soon and expects firms to align with the standardised processes at the earliest.

Soundararajan added that DPMACI will engage with ministries and regulators to come up with a regulatory framework.

“There are a few possible ministries that could potentially spearhead the regulatory framework for digital precious metals. Our part is to engage with the myriad policymakers to see who would be the best fit according to them and us. It involves consensus building within the ecosystem,” she said.

Soundararajan said that the code of conduct for companies could evolve to become a starting point of building regulatory frameworks in the future.

“The SRO is no way a substitute for regulations. It is a complementary agency. It is a measure that will eventually work with regulators and come up with what we see as a good regulatory framework. As a first step, the agency would ensure its members are accountable and adopt good governance principles and put consumer protection first,” she said.

Over the years, specialised fintech firms such as Jar and Gullak along with Paytm, PhonePe, and others have enabled customers to buy fractions of the precious metals such as gold and silver making them a popular purchase.

The setting up of the SRO comes at a time when the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had last year said that digital gold products were outside its regulatory purview.

This meant regulators could not inspect fintech platforms’ physical vaults to verify the presence and purity of the gold, as these entities operated outside regulatory oversight.

Now, DPMACI is in the process of identifying an independent third-party audit firm to ensure that companies maintain 1:1 physical backing for digital precious metals such as gold and silver.

The absence of a regulatory framework governing the physical vaulting of digital precious metals had raised concerns over whether companies were actually maintaining equivalent physical metal holdings, particularly in the event of operational risks.

She explained that the association would put in place customer protection measures including timely resolution of customer complaints.

The digital gold market has also grown partly due to the ease of purchase through payment methods such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on a recurring basis.

In March 2026 alone, Indians processed 254.44 million transactions worth Rs 3,171.96 crore to buy digital gold through UPI, data shows.