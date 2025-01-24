Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / No differential pricing based on users' mobile devices: Ola on CCPA notice

No differential pricing based on users' mobile devices: Ola on CCPA notice

On Thursday, the CCPA issued notices to Ola and Uber for allegedly charging different prices for identical routes based on the mobile phone operating systems (Android or iOS) of users

OLA

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cab aggregator Ola reached out to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) today to provide clarification on the issue of differential pricing. The company communicated to the authority that it follows a uniform pricing policy irrespective of the operating system of the users.
 
“We have a homogeneous pricing structure for all our customers, and we do not differentiate based on the operating system of the user’s cellphone for identical rides. We have clarified the same to the Central Consumer Protection Authority today, and we will work with them to clear any misunderstanding in this regard,” an Ola spokesperson told Business Standard.
 
 
Not only Ola, but Uber also denied any allegations of differential pricing. “We do not set prices based on a rider's phone manufacturer. We look forward to working with the Central Consumer Protection Authority to clear up any misunderstanding,” an Uber spokesperson said.
 
Both companies stated that they will work with the CCPA to clear these allegations.
 
On Thursday, the CCPA issued notices to Ola and Uber for allegedly charging different prices for identical routes based on the mobile phone operating systems (Android or iOS) of users.
 
Union minister for consumer affairs Pralhad Joshi wrote on X, “As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/#Android) being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses.”
 
In recent months, customers using these platforms have widely taken to social media to flag differences in rates on different operating systems for identical routes.

More From This Section

upGrad, upGrad firm, Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad office

Ed-tech firm upGrad to build Institute of AI Excellence in Maharashtra

GalaxEye Founding Team

GalaxEye achieves breakthrough with first fusion of SAR and optical imagery

Zepto

Zepto launches women-only dark store in Madambakkam area of Chennai

Sanlayan Technologies - (L-R) Rohan Gala, Co-founder & CEO, Rahul Vamsidhar, Co-founder & CBO and Abhijit Kothawale, Co-founder & COO

Sanlayan Tech buys Dexcel Elec to boost defence, aerospace innovation

Founders - from left - Bharat Joshi, Jithesh Kaveetil, Ashwin Ramachandran

VuNet Systems secures Rs 60 crore in Series B to drive global expansion

Topics : Ola OLA cabs transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon