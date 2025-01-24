Business Standard

Ed-tech firm upGrad to build Institute of AI Excellence in Maharashtra

Under the 'Educity' initiative of Maharashtra, upGrad will also establish an Urban University and Campus Hubs in partnership with three global universities -

upGrad, which started operations in 2015, became a unicorn in 2021.

Udisha Srivastav
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Ed-tech company upGrad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to build AI Excellence Centres across the state. The MoU was signed on January 23 in the presence of the state’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and upGrad’s co-founder Ronnie Screwvala at Davos 2025.
 
With an initial outlay of Rs 2,150 crore, the initiative aims to equip over 1 million students in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. It also aspires to create an AI talent base for global jobs and drive employment opportunities across the state.
 
The second pillar of the initiative will focus on empowering an additional 250,000 rural youth by addressing talent gaps in underserved areas. It will include training professionals and fostering rural entrepreneurs in the not-for-profit sector.
 
 
Under the 'Educity' initiative of Maharashtra, upGrad will also establish an Urban University and Campus Hubs in partnership with three global universities.
 
In addition, as part of the Maharashtra State University of Eminence initiative, the upGrad-supported ATLAS SkillTech University will focus on creating futuristic bespoke hybrid programmes in emerging arenas, including design, digital transformation, technology, AI, and gaming.

Dr Indu Shahani, founding chancellor and president of ATLAS SkillTech University, said, "By empowering learners with cutting-edge, future-ready skills, we aim to bridge gaps and create transformative opportunities across urban and rural communities. This collaboration stands as a testament to our dedication to delivering world-class education and advancing Maharashtra’s position as a global epicentre for AI talent, innovation, and progress."
 
Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder of upGrad, said, “It’s exciting to see the Government of Maharashtra taking concrete steps in enabling our talent with sharp resources they need to springboard onto the growth podium. There’s a very strong urban learning infrastructure that our state has, and taking it to rural areas will only accelerate our commitment to producing the largest AI-ready talent for the world and for careers of tomorrow. ATLAS SkillTech University has been fronting the quality benchmarks in higher education across design, tech, and entrepreneurship, and the partnership will open doors to a wider segment to access that pedagogy and content.”
 
First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

