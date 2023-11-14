Onsurity helping businesses insure against rising digital threats

Over the past few years, investments in technology and the affordability of internet services have largely driven the story of Digital India. However, as Indians come under the digital fold, they are exposed to various cybersecurity risks.
In such a rapidly changing scenario, where businesses and individuals are constantly exposed to cyber threats such as data leaks, breaches, digital theft of funds, and ransomware attacks, it has become increasingly critical for companies to have cyber insurance coverage, according to Yogesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of insurtech startup Onsurity.
The Bengaluru-based company, which rolled out its cyber insurance product in September, offers D&O (directors and officers) liability insurance, commercial general liability insurance, and a monthly subscription-led employee healthcare benefits
In such a rapidly changing scenario, where businesses and individuals are constantly exposed to cyber threats such as data leaks, breaches, digital theft of funds, and ransomware attacks, it has become increasingly critical for companies to have cyber insurance coverage, according to Yogesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of insurtech startup Onsurity.
The Bengaluru-based company, which rolled out its cyber insurance product in September, offers D&O (directors and officers) liability insurance, commercial general liability insurance, and a monthly subscription-led employee healthcare benefits