Onsurity helping businesses insure against rising digital threats

As cyber threats escalate with internet growth, Onsurity introduces comprehensive coverage for SMEs, navigating risks and ensuring business resilience

Yogesh Agarwal
Premium

Founder and CEO, Onsurity

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Over the past few years, investments in technology and the affordability of internet services have largely driven the story of Digital India. However, as Indians come under the digital fold, they are exposed to various cybersecurity risks.

In such a rapidly changing scenario, where businesses and individuals are constantly exposed to cyber threats such as data leaks, breaches, digital theft of funds, and ransomware attacks, it has become increasingly critical for companies to have cyber insurance coverage, according to Yogesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of insurtech startup Onsurity.

The Bengaluru-based company, which rolled out its cyber insurance product in September, offers D&O (directors and officers) liability insurance, commercial general liability insurance, and a monthly subscription-led employee healthcare benefits

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

