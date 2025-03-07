Razorpay enters Singapore, its 2nd international foray after Malaysia

Homegrown fintech firm Razorpay has announced entry into Singapore, its second international market foray after Malaysia three years ago.

Singaporean businesses will be able to tap into the Bengaluru-based company’s payment solutions including payment gateway, cross-border transaction solutions, and financial analytics. The firm said that its payments solutions would enable businesses in Singapore to reduce cross-border transaction fees by 30 to 40 per cent.

The expansion into Singapore comes on the back of the company’s focus on the South East Asian market. In February 2022, the firm acquired a majority stake in Malaysia-based fintech Curlec. Following the acquisition, it launched