Regulatory uncertainty central theme for investments towards fintech firms

Funding to fintech companies has continued to remain in the slow lane on a year-on-year basis due to regulatory uncertainties as the first quarter of calendar year 2024 (Q1CY24) drew to a close.

In Q1CY24, fintech companies in India cornered $550.8 million, down 58 per cent from $1,300 million raised by firms in the same period of the previous year, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Along similar lines, deal activity also scaled back to 33 from 56 during the same time.

