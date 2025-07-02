Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RDI scheme a major boost for R&D and deep-tech in India: Industry

With a two-tiered financing structure, the new RDI fund will support deep-tech ventures through the ANRF and aims to attract global talent and long-term capital

The scheme, announced in the July 2024 Budget, has excited the industry because of the two-tiered financing structure it proposes | Representational Image

Shivani Shinde
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

The approval of the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, with a corpus of Rs 1 trillion, is being seen as a major boost to research and development and deep-tech investment in India.
 
Industry players and associations welcomed the announcement as a step in the right direction. India’s R&D investment has long been a concern, with the country allocating only about 0.64 per cent of its GDP—significantly lower than the 2–5 per cent invested by countries such as the US, Japan and China.
 
Many hope India will also attempt what China did in 2008
