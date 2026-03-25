Rocketlane raises $60 mn in Series C funding to expand AI services platform

The funding follows a year of strong momentum for Rocketlane, during which the company more than doubled revenue, expanded its enterprise footprint, opened new offices in London, New York, and San Francisco, launched Nitro — the industry’s first agentic execution platform for professional services teams — and saw average deal size increase 4.5 times since 2023.

Rocketlane will use the new capital to accelerate development of Nitro’s execution agents, expand enterprise go-to-market efforts, and scale its success globally.

“Implementing AI and driving adoption in enterprises has been harder than expected, leading to greater focus on services-led growth,” said Srikrishnan Ganesan, chief executive of Rocketlane. “Professional services teams are becoming more central to delivering outcomes.”

“PSA platforms were built to track work,” he said. “The next generation will focus on executing it.”

The momentum comes as enterprises move beyond AI experimentation into “The Outcome Era,” where AI is judged by work completed and tangible returns delivered. While companies have invested heavily in AI tools, many still struggle to translate pilots into sustained operational impact. Professional services teams and Forward Deployed Engineering teams, responsible for deploying and operationalising enterprise AI, have become central to delivering those outcomes.

Global spending on IT services is projected to approach $1.9 trillion, according to Gartner, reflecting rising reliance on services teams to implement enterprise AI and technology. While traditional PSA tools focus on planning and oversight, much delivery work remains manual. Rocketlane’s execution agents aim to automate these workflows, helping teams scale output without proportional increases in headcount.

“Professional services teams are critical to turning enterprise software into real business outcomes,” said Apoorva Goyal, principal, Insight Partners. “Rocketlane’s platform helps these teams scale their impact without adding headcount.”

Earlier this month, Rocketlane launched Nitro, an agentic execution platform designed to embed AI directly into services delivery workflows.

Unlike traditional PSA and project management tools that track work and generate dashboards, Nitro deploys AI agents that identify risks early, rebalance resources in real time, and execute repeatable billable tasks such as migrations, configurations, documentation, and testing.

In early deployments, Nitro has the potential to reduce delivery effort by up to 50 per cent while surfacing risks weeks earlier, enabling services teams to increase capacity without proportional headcount growth.