Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Runs to returns: How Virat Kohli is building a robust portfolio

Runs to returns: How Virat Kohli is building a robust portfolio

With over 13 startups in his portfolio, the cricketer's off-field innings is as strategic as his on-field game

Virat Kohli
premium

Whether in cricket or business, Kohli continues to play the long game — and by the looks of it, he’s scoring big. PHOTO:@imvkohli/ X

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Virat Kohli might have announced his retirement from Test cricket, but he remains very much in the game — both on and off the field. While he continues to be a favourite among brands as an endorser, he’s also actively putting his name — and money — behind businesses as an investor.
 
The latest venture to attract the cricketing great’s attention is Agilitas Sports, a sportswear and athleisure company in which he has invested around ₹40 crore. With this investment, Kohli has acquired a 1.94 per cent stake in the company, which was founded by former Puma India boss Abhishek
Topics : Virat Kohli Cricketers Startups Investment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon