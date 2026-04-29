Sahi secures $33 million as retail trading activity grows in India

"India has over 45 million active investor accounts, but most active traders and investors still struggle with the complexity and effort of making informed decisions,” said Dale Vaz, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Sahi. “We built Sahi because we believe retail investors and traders deserve more — a clean and clutter-free UI, fast execution, professional-grade insights, and a platform that helps them trade with confidence and clarity. This round lets us go deeper on that bet."

Founded by Dale Vaz and Manish Jain in August 2023, Sahi is a National Stock Exchange (NSE)- and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)-registered broker focused on retail traders. The platform offers tools, execution, and data typically associated with institutional systems, without high terminal costs. Its chart-based interface allows users to analyse and execute trades within a single workflow, reducing the need to switch between multiple tools.

Manish Jain, co-founder and chief product officer (CPO), said: “Every trader operates differently — how they analyse markets, when they act, and what slows them down. At Sahi, we’ve built for these workflows, shaping the product around real frustrations rather than assumptions. That’s what defines Sahi: purpose-built for how traders actually work.”

Since launch, Sahi has built its entire trading stack from the ground up — proprietary charting, order execution, and automation features for risk management that have resonated strongly with active derivatives traders. The result has been rapid, with a 24x increase in trade volumes and 19x growth in active traders (April 2025 to March 2026). This momentum is underpinned by strong platform scale, with 13 crore-plus trades executed, of which over 86 per cent came in FY26 alone. The platform has also onboarded around 4 lakh demat accounts, setting the stage for this round.

Manasi Shah, principal at Accel, said, “The rise of active retail trading in India is structural, not cyclical, and the platforms serving this community need to reflect that ambition. Sahi — an AI-native brokerage — continues to raise the bar on building the best product for customers and striving to give them an edge to win. Over the past year, Dale, Manish, and the team have demonstrated an impressive pace of product innovation.”