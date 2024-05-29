Skye Air Mobility: Pioneering drone delivery in cities and remote areas

In Gurgaon’s housing societies like Fresco and Rosewood, drones gliding overhead are familiar sight of late. But these aren’t your typical aerial photography units.

They belong to Skye Air Mobility, a New Delhi-based start-up revolutionising product delivery to the neighbouring residents.

Specialising in drone delivery technology, Skye Air Mobility is carving a niche as a leader in creating expedited, intelligent, and eco-conscious air mobility solutions.

Founded in November 2019, the firm has an impressive track record of 2 million successful drone deliveries. Almost seven lakh deliveries were done last year alone. These include everyday parcels ranging from groceries to electronics,