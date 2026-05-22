Snabbit expands into beauty services with quick salon-at-home offering

“Beauty services is a high-frequency category with a large addressable market that overlaps perfectly with the core category we have built,” said Aayush Agarwal, founder and CEO, Snabbit. “Consumers today expect convenience everywhere, but availing beauty services still involves long waiting periods. We see an opportunity to fundamentally rethink the experience through speed, reliability and hyperlocal fulfilment.”

While categories like food delivery, groceries and home services have rapidly shifted towards instant fulfilment, beauty services have remained largely appointment-led, often requiring consumers to book hours or days in advance. Snabbit is now aiming to change that behaviour by enabling high-frequency beauty services on demand.

The company has quietly piloted the model over the last six weeks in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur micromarket, and has already completed over 2,000 jobs. Average fulfilment time during the pilot has remained under 15 minutes. The pilot currently operates with 25 active beauty professionals, averaging nearly 50 jobs daily and growing rapidly.

Unlike traditional salon-at-home models that often require multiple specialists and advance scheduling, Snabbit has built a lean, instant-first operating model focused on high-frequency beauty use cases such as threading, waxing, clean-ups, facials, hair styling, saree draping and head massages.

A key innovation lies in training beauty professionals as multi-skilled “all-rounders” capable of delivering multiple services in one sitting, improving both efficiency and customer convenience.

The company has also introduced lightweight, optimised beauty kits along with monodose, single-use packaging for several beauty applications to improve hygiene, reduce wastage and enhance customer experience. Premium products from brands including O3+ and Rica are being used within the service ecosystem.

The platform currently operates entirely through women beauty professionals with experience ranging from three to 14 years, who are also undergoing additional training at Snabbit’s dedicated training centres. Positioned as a “salon by women, for women,” the service is designed around convenience and comfort for female consumers. Importantly, the platform has no minimum order value, with offerings starting at Rs 49.

The early success of the Bengaluru pilot has reinforced Snabbit’s belief that beauty services could emerge as one of the fastest-growing categories within hyperlocal consumer services. “We are seeing a very strong surge in demand, driven almost entirely by organic word-of-mouth in the dense neighbourhoods we have launched in,” said Dev Priyam, vice-president, business at Snabbit, who leads the company’s efforts in building out the category. “Consumers should not have to plan around basic beauty needs anymore. Whether it’s before office, after work or ahead of stepping out, beauty is increasingly becoming an instant, convenience-led use case. Our focus right now is on perfecting the experience before folding the service into the Snabbit app and scaling it across our existing micromarkets.”