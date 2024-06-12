Uber invests in tech-led features to make it safer for riders, drivers

The company is also expanding its Centre of Excellence (CoE) for safety. The first CoE was started in Hyderabad in 2015. It was expanded to Visakhapatnam in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Global mobility company Uber is scaling up its efforts to improve safety on its ride-hailing platform in India. These include investments in technology-led features as well as live agent support to make the platform safer.

The firm has built a feature called ‘phone number anonymisation’. To ensure that there is no appropriate contact outside of the trip, the phone number of the rider and the driver are masked when they contact each other via the Uber app. The personal information hence remains private.

Also, clear pick-up and drop-off locations help riders and drivers seamlessly connect and complete a trip. However, following the