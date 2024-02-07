Sensex (    %)
                        
Will homegrown titles redefine India's burgeoning gaming industry?

The Indian gaming market, currently valued at $3.1 bn, is expected to reach a valuation of $7.5 bn by FY28

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Last week, Mayhem Studios, a Mobile Premier League (MPL)-backed game developer, announced the closed beta launch of its battle royale game, Underworld Gang Wars.

The game, in development for the past 18 months and having already amassed seven million pre-registrations, will be India's first-ever AAA game—a classification signifying high-budget, high-profile games typically distributed and produced by large publishers.

Popular AAA games include titles like Minecraft, GTA 5, Call of Duty, and Fortnite, among others.

This development is particularly notable at a time when India's gaming sector is grappling with a newly imposed 28 per cent goods and services tax.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

