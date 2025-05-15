Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick commerce unicorn Zepto starts testing new feature 'Swap & Save'

Zepto also announced plans to roll out its subscription-based, data insights-led product, Zepto Atom.(Photo: Reuters)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has rolled out a beta version of a new feature, Swap and Save, on its platform. The feature, currently visible on select product categories such as ice creams, automatically suggests lower-priced alternatives to products that users add to their carts.
 
The new feature may boost savings while assisting consumers in making economical purchase decisions.
 
For instance, while choosing a Go Zero French Vanilla ice cream tub priced at ₹349, the app suggested an Amul Vanilla Magic—a comparatively cheaper alternative priced at ₹195. The product type and flavour of both items, though, remain the same.
 
Similarly, in
