Quick commerce unicorn Zepto starts testing new feature 'Swap & Save'

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has rolled out a beta version of a new feature, Swap and Save, on its platform. The feature, currently visible on select product categories such as ice creams, automatically suggests lower-priced alternatives to products that users add to their carts.

The new feature may boost savings while assisting consumers in making economical purchase decisions.

For instance, while choosing a Go Zero French Vanilla ice cream tub priced at ₹349, the app suggested an Amul Vanilla Magic—a comparatively cheaper alternative priced at ₹195. The product type and flavour of both items, though, remain the same.

Similarly, in