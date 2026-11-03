VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: 1Crowd, an Indian early-stage investment firm and startup ecosystem, today has partially exited its investment in Mojro, an AI-native B2B SaaS logistics planning and optimisation platform, delivering returns at a multiple of several times the principal invested. Having first invested in Mojro in February 2018, 1Crowd has sold 25% of its holding and continues to retain the remaining 75%, reaffirming its commitment to the company's growth. The partial exit is part of Mojro's Series A financing round, in which 1Crowd participated alongside a few lead investors. The additional investment continues 1Crowd's association with Mojro as the company scales its enterprise SaaS platform and expands its international presence.

Mojro's platform enables enterprises to automate logistics planning and optimise routes, schedules, trips, deliveries, vehicle space and weight utilisation. By integrating with existing enterprise systems, the platform helps businesses improve operational efficiency, reduce logistics costs and gain greater visibility into complex goods movement across the first and last mile. Natasha Kothari, Co-Founder and Partner, 1Crowd, said: "Our investment in Mojro began with our belief in the founding team and its technology-led approach to solving complex operational challenges. Over the years, we have seen the company evolve its product, build relationships with enterprise customers and expand beyond India into international markets. We are pleased to have realised a partial exit from our investment while continuing to hold a significant stake in the business. We remain invested in the team and its strategic direction as the company enters its next phase of growth."

Kishan Aswath, Co-Founder and CEO, Mojro, said: "1Crowd has been a long-standing partner in Mojro's journey, backing us from our early stages and continuing to support us as we have strengthened our platform and expanded into international markets. Their support has extended beyond capital, particularly in areas such as business development and fundraising. We appreciate the confidence they have placed in our team and business over the years and look forward to building on the progress we have made as we continue to scale Mojro." Since its initial investment, 1Crowd has supported Mojro through three follow-on rounds and continued to back the company through different phases of its growth, including the uncertainties of the COVID-19 period.

In addition to Mojro, 1Crowd recently exited from Proeves, a childcare discovery and booking platform through a strategic sale at a multiple of several times the principal invested. Notes to the Editor: About 1Crowd 1Crowd is a sector-agnostic early-stage venture capital fund backing promising Indian startups. Since 2015, it has backed 58 startups across 120+ investment rounds. Beyond capital, 1Crowd supports founders by providing a clear value creation plan that encompasses organisational building, business development and sales, supply chain management, business strategy, financial planning and follow on funding. Through curated investment opportunities and follow-on funding, 1Crowd takes a disciplined, long-term approach to investing, backing companies as they demonstrate growth and potential.

About Mojro Technologies Mojro is a full-stack, AI-native B2B SaaS logistics optimisation platform that enables enterprises to automate planning, orchestrate complex goods movement across the first to last mile, and deliver real-time visibility and analytics. The platform helps businesses drive up to 20% cost savings, achieve up to 5x faster time-to-value and improve operational agility. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)