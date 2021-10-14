4 Industry veterans join forces to launch CaSa de Spirits

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 14 (ANI/ The PRTree): CaSa de Spirits Pvt Ltd. is a startup, based in Goa with an office in Mumbai, formed with a clear vision to create unique and disruptive beverages, to meet the need of the ever-evolving palates of the consumer.

CaSa de Spirits Pvt Ltd. is founded by former Divtone Group Country Manager and former WWE Marketing Director, Carl Sequeira along with founder of Go Fish Entertainment, Sajay Moolankodan, who have also been associated with the marketing of leading brands in India. The founders have also brought on board industry stalwarts, Shatbhi Basu & Binaisha Sundaram, who will bring their 60+ years of combined industry experience to this new venture.

Shatbhi Basu, celebrated mixologist and founder of STIR academy, who has been honoured by the President of India, for being India's first female bartender, has spent her career working closely with trade and consumers to educate them on the art and science of mixology. She will drive product research and development for the brand. Binaisha Sundaram, who was part of the team that recently launched Copter 7, has also been associated with the launch of various other leading brands in India, will drive sales and distribution for CaSa de Spirits.

The founders have undertaken the herculean task of creating a brand-new product category using indigenous ingredients, with modern flavours, to present a truly unique product positioned as a cool and fun party beverage.

"Despite the lockdown, we noticed that the beverage industry was consistently growing and continued to see people consuming more Indian brands than ever before. We felt that this was the right time to launch our own company which aims to create a range of products that are distinct and unlike anything currently available. Our initial strategy will be to target local markets, following which, we will then take our brand international" said, Carl Sequeira, Director - CaSa de Spirits Pvt Ltd.

"While working on marketing campaigns for beverage brands over the last couple of years, we've realised that consumers in India have been experimenting with products and we saw this as the perfect opportunity to capitalise by developing a beverage to revitalize the party category." said, Sajay Moolankodan, Director - CaSa de Spirits Pvt Ltd.

"We've seen many new Indian brands launch recently which have been well received by consumers, who are now open to trying new products. With this in mind, we set off to create our first product which is a cool party beverage that appeals to the tastes and preferences of this new generation." Said, Shatbhi Basu, Director - CaSa de Spirits Pvt Ltd.

CaSa de Spirits' first product range will be launched in December 2021, right in time for the end of year festive season. The product will be made using the cashew apple as a base, along with other ingredients, coming together to create an exciting and unique offering.

CaSa de Spirits also plans to launch a second range of products in the Q2 of 2022.

This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)