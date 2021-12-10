5 lakh visitors in 70 days, India At Dubai Expo stands tall

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai has achieved another milestone by recording half a million visitors' mark since its inauguration on October 1, 2021 by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles.

In his tweet message on this landmark achievement, Goyal said, "(https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndiaAtDubaiExpo?src=hashtag_click) #IndiaAtDubaiExpo stands tall, showcasing our capabilities in achieving ambitious goals for global good, which reflects India's Partnerships, Pride & its People." (https://twitter.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1469215867867000834?s=20).

Talking about the success of the India Pavilion, Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE said, "India is honoured to participate in Dubai EXPO - a global platform where different nations have congregated to showcase their business potential and cultural heritage. As India is an important and growing investment destination, EXPO2020 Dubai has given us a unique opportunity to network with global stakeholders and secure investments for our country."

He added, "We are delighted to see the response from the visitors who wish to immerse themselves in Modern India's confluence of opportunities and potential. The visitors have participated enthusiastically and have rejoiced in the festivities at the India Pavilion. We will ensure that the momentum is sustained, and our visitors get to experience the real essence of India as we move ahead in our journey at the Expo."

The India Pavilion has hosted various meetings and events pertaining to investments across focus sectors and states along with cultural events for the visitors since inauguration. Besides showcasing India as an attractive investment destination on an international platform, the Expo has been pivotal in strengthening the bilateral trade relations with the UAE and cultural ties between India and the rest of the world.

The India Pavilion has been recognized as one of the most iconic pavilions at the Expo by American Institute of Architects and is one of the most visited pavilions at the EXPO2020 Dubai. The Pavilion has played a key role in showcasing the Indian start-up ecosystem amongst global audience through the Innovation Hub bus.

Among the states, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and UT of Ladakh have already showcased their business potential and have secured investment opportunities in key sectors. The Pavilion has also promoted India's key sectors such as New and Renewable Energy, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Oil & Gas and Textile during their respective weeks.

Leading voices from the government and industry including Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, Darshana V Jardosh, Minister of State for Textile & Railways, Government of India, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Minister for Urban Development & Housing, Government of Rajasthan, Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Industries and Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) & Secretary Department of Space have been a part of the sessions at the India Pavilion.

The India Pavilion has hosted several cultural activities during Dusshera and Navratri celebrations. These included folk dances, storytelling and music for countless visitors and dignitaries. It hosted Diwali Week from November 2-5 which was celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival of Diwali was celebrated with colourful installations and lighting in the form of Swarangoli or LED Rangoli, virtual display of firecrackers and events including performances by leading Indian artists like Salim-Sulaiman, Vipul Mehta and bands like Rooh and Dhruv.

The upcoming weeks at the India Pavilion will witness participation from other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, UT of Jammu & Kashmir among others and sectors such as Healthcare, Electronics and Information Technology, Energy Conservation, Environment & Sustainability, Tribal Affairs, Spices & Tourism to name a few.

