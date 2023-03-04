500 obesity surgeons, 25 foreign experts attended 20th annual conference of Obesity & Metabolic Surgery Society of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsReach): The Obesity & Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI) is hosting its 20th annual conference from March 1-4, 2023, at the Hotel J W Marriott, Sahar in Mumbai, with around 500 doctors in attendance from across India. The conference, organised by Dr Abhay Agrawal (Organising Chairman) and Dr Manish Motwani (Organising Secretary) is also being attended by 25 International specialists from around the world to exchange ideas on improvements in metabolic surgery and obesity treatment around the world. On March 4, live bariatric procedures were transmitted from Nanavati Hospital to the conference site, and leading practitioners in the field demonstrated the most recent methods to combat Obesity and Diabetes.

Commenting on this unique conference, Dr Praveen Raj, President of OSSI, said," The Obesity Surgery Society of India was founded in 2003 with the goal of developing bariatric surgery to meet the needs of patients suffering from obesity and diabetes. Bariatric surgery has been proven to be an effective treatment for morbid obesity as well as patients with uncontrolled diabetes. The nearly 500-member society has been working to train surgeons in the field of bariatric surgery as well as provide guidelines on selecting the right patients for the procedure. With diabetes becoming a killer disease, the society collaborates with other medical societies to assist patients with refractory diabetes."

"Obesity is primarily caused by poor eating habits and a lack of physical activity. These people are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver, and have a heart attack. The only way to avoid these potentially fatal diseases is to maintain a healthy lifestyle and lose weight. Those who are unable to do so can benefit from bariatric surgery, which is extremely safe and effective," said Dr Abhay Agrawal, Organising Chairman.

The conference is also demonstrating how the registry, robotics, artificial intelligence, and medical apps will change the way that bariatric practise is done in the future.

"This conference aims to emphasise the fact that obesity clinics all around the world are increasingly using a multidisciplinary approach. This three-day conference has a greater presence of allied health practitioners. To this purpose, workshops on a holistic approach to problems linked to fat, such as diabetes, sleep apnea, arthritis, infertility, GERD, and liver disorders, are also offered. This is in addition to the display of expert surgery, lectures on operation selection, complications, discussions on weight regain, and modifications, "said Dr Manish Motwani, Organising Secretary.

According to data from the fifth National Family Health Survey, over one in 16 women and one in 25 men in India are obese, and over the past 15 years, this number has only increased. If a person's Body Mass Index (BMI) is greater than 30, they are deemed obese. A person's BMI is determined by dividing their weight in kilos by their height in square metres. It's also been proved with multiple studies that any patient with a BMI of more than 30 is an absolute indication for Bariatric Surgery.

