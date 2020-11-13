7-year-old prodigy becomes the world's youngest author and Grand Master in Writing

You would like to read
- India's youngest influencer Krina Gindra's mantra towards success revealed!
- Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 46.83% in the June 2020 quarter
- Master Trust standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the June 2020 quarter
- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts voted as the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA, Readers' Award Survey 2020
- Five things about Daniel Ricciardo
New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 7-year-old Abhijita Gupta has been recognized as the world's youngest author by the International Book of Records, while the Asia Book of Records has conferred on her title of the 'Grandmaster in Writing.' According to the India Book of Records, she is the youngest author to write poetry and prose. Her book titled 'Happiness All Around' is an anthology of short stories and poems with illustrations acclaimed globally. The book gives us insight into the cognitive ability and interests of a 7-year-old child. The illustrations reflect her fertile imagination.
For Abhijita, writing is the elixir of positivity. Belonging to the third generation of the renowned poet duo-Rashtrakavi Maithilisharan Gupt and Santkavi Shri Siyaramsharan Gupt, creativity abounds in her veins. Abhijita, currently a student in Class 2, started writing at the tender age of 5 years. The maximum of her writing took place during the COVID-19 lockdown that served as a medium to maintain positivity. Little did she know that she would go on to achieve the title of the 'Grand Master.'
Sharing about her passion for writing, she says: "The surroundings and even the little things inspire me. I write about positive things - what I hear, see or feel." Abhijita also enlightened on her favourite poems- 'Mother Earth', 'Let's try, let's fly', 'Study is my best buddy', and 'Precious Friendship.'
Abhijita is the only talented daughter of Ashish Gupt, a chartered accountant by profession and Anupriya Gupta who is an engineer-turned-entrepreneur. She stays in Ghaziabad with her parents.
Elated with her achievements, her parents said, "Every parent has a dream to be known by his child. For us, it came too soon. Abhijita's book will leave a positive impact on society and inspire kids of her age."
'Happiness All Around' is for children and is among the few to be authored by a kid. It has been published by Invincible Publishers and is available both as a hard copy and a Kindle edition.
Her next book elucidating her views on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on children will also be released.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor