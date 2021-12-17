90 per cent students of Online Academy Coding Invaders by MentorsPro get placement at renowned companies

You would like to read
New Delhi (India), December 17 (ANI/PNN): (https://codinginvaders.com) Coding Invaders by MentorsPro, a leading IT online Academy, recently announced that it has successfully placed 90 per cent of its Data Analytics' students in companies like Vodafone, Indus.net, Solarwise and Muthoot.
In response to the high placement rate, the online academy has developed two new courses for students that will enhance their learning and abilities and prepare them for employment regardless of their educational background or experience.
Full Stack Python Developer is the new entry-level course lasting for twelve months that will help students to enter the IT industry in a faster and easier manner.
Commenting on the success Roman Kumar Vyas, VP of Marketing and co-founder at Coding Invaders, said, "It's a moment of pride for us that 90 per cent of our students are hired by top firms, and we're excited to keep the trend going. We put our stakes on career coaching after the course and helping people to get a job, and we were right. The growing demand for Data Analytics courses around the world encourages students to enrol in our programmes and seize unique opportunities. To stay up, we've added a new course to our academy to help students develop job-ready skills that will help them create their future careers."
Coding Invaders by Mentors Pro provides an interactive learning module for Data Analytics courses, as well as full-time support. Because the courses are online, they can be accessed from any location.
Furthermore, the programmes have been created to provide a complete learning experience.
Students interested in enrolling in the courses need not be concerned about their prior expertise, as the courses are designed to teach entry-level students from scratch. Rather than depending solely on theory, Coding Invaders adopts a hands-on, engaging approach to instruction. To gain expertise on the subject, students use real-time data from YouTube, IMDb, Titanic, and other sources.
Coding Invaders by MentorsPro is an online education platform that teaches people "job-ready skills" in the IT industry. Right now, this is the easiest way to switch a job and enter the IT field without any math background and coding skills.
