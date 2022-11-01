A Unique spice train departs from Pune to Jammu carrying the message from a brand synonymous with a legacy of taste and quality

Suhana Masala embarking on a journey to rule the hearts and homes of North India.

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/SRV): After making waves in western India, especially in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, Suhana Masala has now embarked on a journey to rule the hearts and homes of North India.

The unique branding of this train impresses every person who saw it. Pune Junction to Jammu Tawi, this train reproduces the culinary journey with famous dishes of different stations and states. The branding on the spice train was done in a very unique way on the coaches of Jhelum Express which left from Pune to Jammu Tawi.

We ran a campaign in about eight states. This campaign began in Maharashtra and spread to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCT, Punjab, Haryana, and, finally, Jammu and Kashmir. This advertisement campaign covered 8 states and more than 50 cities.

Suhana Masala is renowned throughout the nation for its superb quality and homemade flavor. Their distinctive marketing strategy is also drawing attention.

Television commercials, newspaper ads, or outdoor advertisements have always had a lasting impression on the audience.

They stick in the hearts and minds of the viewers as they are unique, straightforward, and speak the consumer's language.

Their line of Spice Mixes products is a gift for professionals and homemakers alike who desire authentic, mouthwatering meals but have little time to prepare them. The all-time favorites among paneer mixes include Paneer Matar Mix, Shahi Paneer Mix, Kadhai Paneer Mix, Paneer Bhurji Mix, and Paneer Chili Mix.

They offer both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options for their healthy masalas, such as Butter Masala Mix, Veg Biryani Mix, Chicken Biryani Mix, Mutton Biryani Mix, Chole Masala Mix, Suhana Chakli Bhajni, Chivda Masala Mix, which are all free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or MSG.

Due to the product's superior taste and quality, it has made its way into homes throughout the nation.

For more info visit - (https://suhana.com)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)