AckoDrive partners with IDFC FIRST Bank to issue free FASTags

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): AckoDrive, a one-stop solution for first-hand car buying, has announced a partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank to issue free FASTags. With AckoDrive getting a FASTag is hassle free and convenient.
Unlike FASTags issued by others, AckoDrive's digital platform requires no issuance fee, no paperwork or security deposit. Any private car owner can purchase a FASTag from AckoDrive's platform by submitting a few personal and vehicle details and by adding the initial wallet money of Rs. 100 to recharge the FASTag. These FASTags can also be used for contactless payments for fuel purchase at HPCL pumps.
During the purchase, AckoDrive will automatically create a FASTag wallet for the car owner with IDFC FIRST bank. It can be easily recharged through the AckoDrive platform itself, along with other regular options.
"We are very pleased to be joining hands with IDFC FIRST Bank to extend the facility of FASTag purchase to millions of car owners across India. Our digital first DNA allows us to serve car owners in a frictionless, hassle free and convenient way to get a FASTag that is delivered at their doorstep," said Sagar Das, Head of Business, AckoDrive.
ACKO Technology and Services P Ltd. is holding company of ACKO General Insurance Limited and AckoDrive - a new product from ACKO Technologies and Services P Ltd. It acts as a virtual car dealer. It gives a one-stop solution for the best first-hand car buying experience, right from car discovery to delivery at the best price.
It offers the best deals along with the option to test drive the car before deciding on the product. The service is available in selected cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune. There are cars available from 36 brands from economic level to premier level.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor