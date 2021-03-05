AckoDrive partners with IDFC FIRST Bank to issue free FASTags

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): AckoDrive, a one-stop solution for first-hand car buying, has announced a partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank to issue free FASTags. With AckoDrive getting a FASTag is hassle free and convenient.

Unlike FASTags issued by others, AckoDrive's digital platform requires no issuance fee, no paperwork or security deposit. Any private car owner can purchase a FASTag from AckoDrive's platform by submitting a few personal and vehicle details and by adding the initial wallet money of Rs. 100 to recharge the FASTag. These FASTags can also be used for contactless payments for fuel purchase at HPCL pumps.

During the purchase, AckoDrive will automatically create a FASTag wallet for the car owner with IDFC FIRST bank. It can be easily recharged through the AckoDrive platform itself, along with other regular options.

"We are very pleased to be joining hands with IDFC FIRST Bank to extend the facility of FASTag purchase to millions of car owners across India. Our digital first DNA allows us to serve car owners in a frictionless, hassle free and convenient way to get a FASTag that is delivered at their doorstep," said Sagar Das, Head of Business, AckoDrive.

ACKO Technology and Services P Ltd. is holding company of ACKO General Insurance Limited and AckoDrive - a new product from ACKO Technologies and Services P Ltd. It acts as a virtual car dealer. It gives a one-stop solution for the best first-hand car buying experience, right from car discovery to delivery at the best price.

It offers the best deals along with the option to test drive the car before deciding on the product. The service is available in selected cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune. There are cars available from 36 brands from economic level to premier level.

