Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X suffered a widespread outage on Friday evening, leaving thousands of users across the globe, including India, unable to access the service or post updates. The disruption also affected Grok, the platform’s integrated artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, reports of inaccessibility began rising around 8.40 pm IST. Users in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, said they were unable to refresh their feeds or publish posts, PTI reported.

On the website, users were shown the message: “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault.” The mobile app displayed an error stating: “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later.” Grok was also reported to be unresponsive or failed to load.

The disruption was not limited to India. Downdetector showed more than 41,000 reports in the United States as of 9 pm IST. In the United Kingdom, around 8,000 incidents were logged, while over 2,400 issues were reported from India, according to a Reuters report citing figures from Downdetector.

Earlier this week, X faced a similar outage that drew over 28,300 reports in the US and more than 8,000 in the UK. The company has not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the disruption.