Acquired during lockdown by Rugs In Style owners, KIAASA today is on path of becoming popular loveable brand!

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/TPT): The entrepreneur duo Om Prakash and Amit Chauhan, owners of Rugs In Style (Manufacturer exporter of Handmade Carpet ), have recently launched KIAASA, a women's ethnicwear retailing brand. The brand is aimed at fulfilling the demand in the women's clothing segment by providing a wide range of ethnic wear like kurta sets, suit sets, lehenga sets, dresses, bottom wear, dupatta, accessories, and many more.

Since the acquisition of KIAASA by the new promoters, the ethnic clothing brand has been successful in gaining a huge support base with around 100 operational stores in 60+ cities spread across 20 states. The brand caters to a plethora of daily clothing items for ladies and is gaining huge tractions because of its design and quality which is a perfect blend of traditional techniques coupled with modern weaving at an very attractive price point. The owners are also planning to aggressively expand their stores and for the same, they aim to open about 250 retail outlets across India by 2023.

Talking about KIAASA, the directors Om Prakash and Amit Chauhan says, "We have always felt that our vibrant Indian culture and heritage should be promoted in every possible way, and through KIAASA, we are doing the same in the women's clothing segment. After in-depth research and market study, we came to realize that there is a massive demand for ethnic Indian wear among women but then there is no such brand that delivers quality and the right price for masses. This is the reason why we acquired KIAASA, which has now become a one-stop destination for all your daily outfit needs. Further, being in the handmade carpet industry with our brand- Rugs In Style, we are aware of the logistics of the industry and this could be one of our advantages in scaling up KIAASA to become one of the leading retailing women's clothing brands."

The clothing brand is focused on providing stylish yet comfortable clothing for women and for the same, KIAASA has hired a team of professionals experts that takes care of everything be it checking on the set quality standards or be it focusing on customer buying patterns. The aggressive discount format of the store has gained fabulous response from the market, increased their customer base & amp; revenue. KIAASA is aiming to position itself as a 360-degree solution to all urban style fashion and catering to this, they have scaled their operations and are building a strong web of network among the retailers across the country.

For more information above the brand please visit: (https://kiaasa.com/)

