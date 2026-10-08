PRNewswire London [UK], October 8: Acuity Analytics has acquired Continuus, a US-based data consultancy specializing in financial services. The acquisition adds 37 specialists and expands Acuity Analytics' capabilities across data strategy, governance, engineering and cloud data platforms. Continuus works primarily with asset managers and other financial institutions, helping clients develop enterprise data strategies, establish governance frameworks and deliver large scale cloud data transformation and engineering programs. The acquisition strengthens Acuity Analytics' presence in the United States, its largest market, and adds an experienced onshore team to complement the company's global delivery network. The deal comes at a time when financial institutions are increasing investment in modern data infrastructure to support regulatory requirements, improve decision making and enable the wider deployment of AI. As organizations move beyond experimentation and scale AI across the enterprise, the quality, governance and accessibility of data have become increasingly important.

By combining Continuus's specialist expertise with Acuity Analytics' broader technology capabilities, the group will provide an end-to-end offering spanning data strategy, governance, analytics, operations and AI enabled business workflows. Rob King, Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Analytics, said: "What attracted us to Continuus was its deep understanding of financial services and its ability to turn data strategy into practical business outcomes for clients. "As organizations modernize their data environments and scale AI initiatives, they need partners who can combine technical expertise with strong governance and delivery capabilities. Continuus brings exactly that. "The acquisition strengthens our presence in the US and further enhances our ability to help clients unlock value from their data while adopting new technologies with confidence."

In addition to its technical capabilities, Continuus brings expertise in program delivery and data governance, both of which are becoming increasingly important as financial institutions move complex data and AI programs into production environments. Stewart Smythe, Chief Delivery Officer, AI, Data & Digital said: "Clients are making significant investments in cloud data platforms, but technology alone is not enough. Success depends on having the right operating model, governance framework and delivery expertise in place. "Continuus has built an excellent reputation helping financial institutions address those challenges. Together, we can offer clients a broader range of capabilities, from strategic advisory services through to implementation, analytics and AI-enabled transformation."

The acquisition forms part of Acuity Analytics' continued investment in AI, digital and data, supporting its evolution from a financial services research and analytics business into a technology led organization that combines industry expertise with advanced digital capabilities. In 2024, Acuity Analytics acquired PPA Group, adding technology enabled data capabilities and machine learning expertise within commercial lending. In 2025, the company acquired Ascent, an AI led digital transformation specialist, significantly expanding its Data and Technology Services division across Europe. The addition of Continuus further strengthens these capabilities and broadens the group's ability to support financial institutions globally. Today, Acuity Analytics' proposition centers on applying technology and people to real business challenges, combining trusted data, specialist AI expertise and digital delivery to create measurable outcomes for its clients.

Matt Moeser, Chief Executive Officer of Continuus, said: "Since Continuus was founded, our focus has been helping financial institutions get more value from their data and technology investments. Joining Acuity gives our team access to broader capabilities, deeper sector expertise and a global platform from which to grow. We are excited about what this means for our people and our clients, and we look forward to the opportunities we can create together." Notes for Editors - Continuus employees joining Acuity: 37 - Snowflake partner status: Premier Services Partner - Primary sectors served: Asset management and financial services - Transaction completion date: 1st October - Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

- Envoy Capital Advisors served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Continuus. About Acuity Analytics Acuity Analytics is the trading name of Acuity Knowledge Partners, a global, data-driven technology and analytics company serving financial institutions and corporates. With more than 7,800 analysts, data specialists and technologists across 28 locations, Acuity combines deep financial-services expertise with engineering, digital, data and AI capabilities. The company supports more than 850 organizations in improving efficiency, gaining better insight and making better decisions. Acuity was established as a separate business from Moody's Corporation in 2019 following its acquisition by Equistone Partners Europe. In January 2023, funds advised by global private equity firm Permira acquired a majority stake, with Equistone remaining invested as a minority shareholder.

For more information, visit acuityanalytics.com. Media enquiries Gill Galassi Director of Brand and Communications Gill.Galassi@acuityanalytics.com +44 (0)7961 244215 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)