Admissions open for BA, BBA, BCA and MCA Programmes at SBUP

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/SRV): Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is one of the leading private universities with a reputation for various professional and research programs.

Ranked as One of the Top 11 B-Schools in India by the TOI B-School Survey, 2021, the institute has opened registrations from 1st February 2022 inviting applications for their reputed and prestigious BA, BBA, BCA and MCA courses. The programs have been designed keeping in mind the needs of the industry with a host of specializations that help students develop their professional skills.

With more than two decades of experience, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) has established a unique education culture and become a university for opportunities. Through their BA program, the institute offers specializations such as psychology, economics and political science. Aimed at creating dynamic professionals with a deep understanding of various aspects of society, students have many opportunities in the private as well as the public sector.

Graduates with economics & psychology specializations can also work independently as professionals or consultants. Students have the opportunity to further apply for various competitive exams including central and state civil services.

The BBA program offered by the institute is focused on crafting graduates with well-developed business insights, critical thinking, and decision making skills. This programme is designed with specific objectives of developing various skills such as soft skills, computer skills, aptitude and awareness amongst the students in tune with the prevailing business systems that govern different types of business organizations. Students get the opportunity to choose from a host of specializations such as- Operations and Supply Chain Management, Entrepreneurship, International Business, Business Analytics, Human Resource Management, Accounting and Finance, and Marketing Management.

Further, the BCA course aims to develop students into industry-ready professionals through a perfect blend of theoretical and practical lessons. To help the students excel, the institute maintains an extensive centralized library with access to notable online libraries and databases. Similarly, the postgraduate MCA course offered is for aspirants who wish to have a rewarding career in the IT industry.

The curriculum of the MCA course is quite exhaustive & comprehensive with a blend of basics and upcoming, emerging technologies. With the rapid advancements and shift towards big data and analytics, the MCA program has become one of the leading choices.

To aid the students and provide relevant exposure, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) organizes frequent activities such as interactive sessions with industry leaders, guest lectures, and industrial visits to name a few. Despite the pandemic, students have been placed at top-notch companies such as Google, Amazon, Infosys, Deloitte, Tata Technology, Johnson and Johnson, Hyundai, and HDFC to name some.

Aspirants looking to apply for the BA, BBA, and BCA courses require a minimum of 50% marks in 12th grade to be eligible for registration. Post scrutiny of applications, the eligible candidates will have to go through a Personal Interview to complete the process. For the MCA courses, applicants must have passed graduation or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, the applicants need to appear for S-BEST or must have a valid CAT/MAT/XAT/MH-CET score.

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is among one of the premium private universities of the nation where academic structure and professionalism are taken into consideration. With a remarkable legacy of two decades, the university is expected to grow and expand further and more importantly, play a major role in enhancing the domain.

To know more and begin registration, visit - (https://bit.ly/3oC72Nv)

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)