VMPL New Delhi [India], November 27: AEO-Rank.Ai, the Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) agency, today announced the launch of its ChatGPT Ads practice for enterprise clients in India. The agency is already managing ChatGPT advertising for brands within some of India's largest business ecosystems. That makes AEO-Rank.Ai one of the few partners in the country that combines organic AI visibility, a proprietary SaaS platform and paid conversational advertising under one roof. India's newest ad channel is a conversation For two decades, Indian brands fought for the top of a search results page. Today, millions of Indians ask ChatGPT what to buy, which loan to take or which app to download, and act on the answer. That answer is now an advertising surface.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Ads in India on August 27, 2026, describing India as its second-largest market. Self-serve buying through the ChatGPT Ads Manager opened to Indian advertisers on September 4, with daily budgets starting at ₹725 (Outlook Business; Manifest). The channel is weeks old and prices are still being discovered. AEO-Rank.Ai believes the Indian brands that learn it now, while competition is thin, will set the benchmarks everyone else pays to catch up with. One partner for every way a brand appears in AI AEO-Rank.Ai brings three capabilities together: - A full-service AEO and GEO agency. Content, citation and entity work that makes a brand the answer ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and other AI assistants choose to give. This is backed by brand management on Reddit and Quora through a community of 50,000 active, high-reputation contributors, the sources AI models increasingly draw on.

- A SaaS platform brands use every day. AEO-Rank.Ai's own platform lets marketing teams track and improve how their brand shows up in AI answers, every day rather than once a quarter. - ChatGPT Ads management. Strategy, account setup, intent mapping, conversational creative, bidding and full-funnel measurement, so every rupee spent is tied to leads, installs and revenue. A team of more than 200 specialists in India delivers all three. "We are very proud to be working with some of India's largest brand ecosystems to manage their ChatGPT Ads. Search gave Indian consumers ten blue links. AI gives them one answer, and brands can now pay to be part of it. We started as a traditional AEO and GEO agency, we built a platform brands rely on every day, and ChatGPT Ads is the natural next step. Our job is simple: make sure our clients are the answer, whether that answer is earned or bought."

- Saarthak Srivastav, CEO, AEO-Rank.Ai What comes next AEO-Rank.Ai is building its India roadmap around where conversational advertising is heading: 1. Beyond English. Hindi, Hinglish and regional-language creative, as the next wave of Indian users asks AI in the language they think in. 2. Bharat-scale reach. Campaigns built for the tier-2 and tier-3 cities where much of India's new AI usage is coming from. 3. Commerce and catalog ads. Product-feed campaigns that put D2C and e-commerce catalogs in front of buyers mid-conversation. 4. Paid and organic in one view. Bringing ChatGPT Ads performance into the AEO-Rank.Ai platform, so brands see earned and paid AI visibility side by side.

5. Agentic readiness. Preparing brands for the moment AI agents research, compare and buy on a customer's behalf. India is the first market in AEO-Rank.Ai's country-by-country ChatGPT Ads rollout. About AEO-Rank.Ai AEO-Rank.Ai is an Answer Engine Optimization and Generative Engine Optimization agency that helps brands become the answer inside AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. It combines a full-service AEO and GEO practice, a proprietary AI visibility SaaS platform used by brands daily, community authority across Reddit and Quora, and ChatGPT Ads management. It is backed by a team of more than 200 specialists. Learn more at aeo-rank.ai. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)