Around 925,000 Indian citizens acquired the nationality of a member country of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) between 2020 and 2024, a 40 per cent increase from the previous five-year period, according to the OECD's International Migration Outlook 2026, released earlier this month.

India remained the largest country of former nationality among people acquiring citizenship in OECD member countries during the period, ahead of Mexico and Syria, whose nationals accounted for 590,248 and 588,219 citizenship acquisitions, respectively.

The number of Indians acquiring citizenship rose from 654,821 during 2015-2019 to 925,000 in 2020-2024. Among other major source countries, acquisitions by Syrian nationals surged nearly five-fold, while those by Chinese nationals declined by 11.9 per cent to 342,808.

Acquisitions of citizenship in OECD countries by former nationality (2020–24 vs 2015–19):

India: 925,737 (up 41.4 per cent from 654,821)

Mexico: 590,248 (down 3.1 per cent from 609,115)

Syria: 588,219 (up 497.4 per cent from 98,463)

Morocco: 507,951 (up 19.6 per cent from 424,538)

Philippines: 503,679 (up 16.2 per cent from 433,602)

China: 342,808 (down 11.9 per cent from 389,316)

The OECD has 38 member countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan and several European nations.

Canada accounts for largest share of Indian citizenship acquisitions

Country-specific data show that 230,337 Indians acquired citizenship in OECD member countries in 2024, compared with 224,630 in 2023. Canada accounted for the largest share, with 87,320 Indians becoming citizens in 2024, followed by the US (48,820) and Australia (28,969).

The trend was similar in 2023, when Canada granted citizenship to 78,487 Indians, followed by the US (52,360) and Australia (40,361).

Canada has been a major contributor to the rise in Indian citizenship acquisitions. Around 261,000 Indians became Canadian citizens between 2020 and 2024, a 150 per cent increase from the preceding five-year period. The US, the UK and Australia also recorded high numbers.

ALSO READ: US student visa rule struck down: Relief for Indians, but what next? The figures point to the growing permanence of Indian migration to advanced economies. While migration flows measure the number of people moving to another country, citizenship acquisitions indicate how many immigrants have taken the additional step of becoming nationals of their destination country.

Indian migration to OECD countries slows

Despite the rise in citizenship acquisitions, the pace of Indian migration to OECD member countries slowed in 2024. India remained the largest country of origin for new migrants to the bloc, but the number fell 19 per cent to 494,000 in 2024 from 607,000 in 2023.

The OECD report also found that around 3 million people acquired the nationality of an OECD member country in 2025. The US accounted for nearly 900,000 new citizens, an increase of 9 per cent over 2024. Germany and Spain recorded around 300,000 each, with increases of 9 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

Canada ranked fourth, with nearly 300,000 new citizens, following a 22 per cent decline from the previous year.

“Migration remains high, and immigrants now account for 16 per cent of employment across the OECD,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said.

With ageing populations and slower productivity growth, countries cannot afford to waste the skills migrants bring, he said, calling for better access to jobs, finance, business networks and support for immigrant entrepreneurs.

Immigrants accounted for 12 per cent of the population across OECD member countries in 2025, compared with 9 per cent in 2015. In more than half of the member countries, immigrants contributed at least 50 per cent of employment growth between 2014 and 2024.

Leading OECD countries granting citizenship to Indians:

2024:

Canada: 87,320

United States: 48,820

Australia: 28,969

United Kingdom: 24,888

New Zealand: 5,778

Total across OECD countries: 230,337

2023:

Canada: 78,487

United States: 52,360

Australia: 40,361

United Kingdom: 18,319

New Zealand: 6,609

Total across OECD countries: 224,630

Indian students remain among largest groups overseas ALSO READ: Canada could admit 662k permanent residents in 2027, 74% above target: RBC

India also continued to be a major source of international students in OECD countries, although overall student inflows declined. The number of international students entering OECD member countries fell from 1.9 million in 2024 to 1.6 million in 2025, with much of the decline concentrated in traditional English-speaking destinations.

European countries, particularly Austria, Germany and Italy, continued to attract more international students. China and India remained the two largest source countries. The gap between them narrowed, with 829,000 Indian students and 850,000 Chinese students enrolled across OECD member countries.

The report also found that one in five STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) graduates across OECD countries was foreign-born. Immigrants were also over-represented among researchers and founders of innovative businesses. However, many continued to work in lower-productivity firms and sectors, with their skills not being fully utilised.

Permanent migration to OECD member countries declined by 1.6 per cent in 2025, falling for the second consecutive year. However, it remained historically high at nearly 6 million new permanent immigrants. The category covers people moving for family reunification, employment or humanitarian reasons with long-term rights to stay.

With countries such as the US, the UK, Canada and Australia tightening immigration policies, the decline in temporary worker and student arrivals could continue over the coming years. However, the latest citizenship figures show that Indians continue to account for the largest number of new citizens across OECD member countries.

Annual number of Indians acquiring citizenship in OECD member countries:

2010: 133,280

2011: 113,640

2012: 105,067

2013: 134,364

2014: 129,190

2015: 127,374

2016: 129,323

2017: 121,151

2018: 121,299

2019: 155,674

2020: 132,621

2021: 132,877

2022: 205,272

2023: 224,630

2024: 230,337