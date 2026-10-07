Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. Urges Customers to Verify Authenticity Before Booking a Move VMPL New Delhi [India], October 7: A question that often arises in the consumer's mind is: Who are the original Agarwal Packers and Movers? Choosing a packers and movers company is an important decision, particularly when the move involves household belongings, vehicles, valuables and personal possessions. With multiple businesses using similar or look-alike names, logos and identities, customers may sometimes find it difficult to distinguish the genuine company from copycats, unauthorised entities or unrelated service providers. Against this backdrop, Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. (APML) is encouraging customers to verify the identity and credentials of their moving service provider before making a booking or payment. Checking the company's official name, website, contact details and other credentials can help customers avoid confusion and make a more informed choice.

With a legacy dating back to 1987, APML has established itself as a recognised name in the moving industry, offering household, corporate and international moving services supported by professional processes and technology-enabled operations. This version keeps "copycats" consumer-friendly and avoids making an unsubstantiated How Can Customers Identify the Original Agarwal Packers and Movers? For customers searching online for the original Agarwal Packers and Movers, checking a few key identifiers can help avoid confusion and make the booking process more secure. Verify the Official Company Name The first step is to check the company's complete legal name. Customers should look for Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. and carefully verify the name appearing on quotations, invoices, payment instructions and other official documents.

APML advises customers not to assume that every business using the words "Agarwal" in packing is associated with the company. According to the company's guidance, there is only one Limited company registered under the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Government of India, under this name, i.e Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited. Check the Official Website of Agarwal Packers and Movers The official website provides customers with a reliable source for checking company information, services and contact details. APML also advises customers not to depend solely on information available through unknown websites, unauthorised listings or third-party directories. Look for the APML Logo The company logo is another identifier customers can check while verifying the brand.

The APML logo features a photograph of Chairman Mr. Ramesh Agarwal wearing a cap, popularly identifiable as the "man with the cap", with "APML" written below it. Customers can compare the branding and logo provided by a prospective service provider with the official company identity before proceeding with a booking. Verify Contact Details Before Making a Payment Customers should also verify the phone numbers, email addresses and other contact information provided by anyone claiming to represent Agarwal Packers and Movers. APML has a centralised booking number, 9300300300, which customers can use to verify booking-related information and connect through an official channel. Customers should be particularly careful when making payments through online banking, UPI, bank transfer or cheque. Before making any payment, always verify the exact company namewith LTD. mentioned in the payment details. The official company name is Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. Customers should not make payments to accounts or entities using additional prefixes or suffixes with the name "Agarwal Packers and Movers", or to names that appear different from the official company name.

APML recommends checking the company name, contact details and payment information through its official website and centralised booking number 9300300300 before proceeding. If the company name, quotation, payment instructions or contact details appear inconsistent, customers should stop and verify the information through official channels. Why Verification Matters in the Moving Industry Moving involves the handling of personal belongings that may have significant financial and emotional value. From furniture and appliances to electronics, documents and other household possessions, customers place considerable trust in the moving company they select. A similar-looking name or an attractive quotation should therefore not be the sole basis for choosing a service provider.

Verifying the company's legal identity, website, logo, contact information and documentation can help customers make a more informed decision. Technology-Enabled Operations Support Greater Visibility Over the years, technology has become an integral part of APML's operational framework. The company uses technology-enabled systems, GPS-enabled vehicles and centralised operational monitoring to support shipment visibility and transportation management. Its 24�-7 Control Tower enables monitoring and coordination of road transportation operations. APML has also introduced specialised transportation solutions, including Smart Vehicles, Flexi Decker vehicles and Trucking Cube containers, to address different moving and transportation requirements. A Legacy Built on Moving Experiences Since its establishment in 1987, APML has evolved alongside the changing requirements of customers and the moving industry.

Today, its service portfolio covers domestic household moving, international moving, corporate and employee moves, vehicle transportation, warehousing and storage, along with specialised transportation solutions. The company continues to focus on combining its industry experience with technology and structured operational processes to provide customers with a more organised moving experience. APML's Message to Customers: Verify Before You Book For customers planning a move, APML's message is straightforward: do not rely on a name alone. Verify before you book. Customers searching for the original Agarwal Packers and Movers should check four key identifiers: * Official company name: Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. * Official website: www.agarwalpackers.com * Official APML logo: Featuring Chairman Mr. Ramesh Agarwal wearing a cap, with "APML" written below

* Centralised Booking Number: 9300300300 * Official contact details: Verify through the company's official website. * Physical Office Visit: It is advised to visit the physical office of Agarwal Packers and Movers near your area for safe move booking. These simple checks can help customers distinguish the genuine company from businesses that may have similar names or branding. Frequently Asked Questions How can customers identify the original Agarwal Packers and Movers? Customers should verify that the company name is Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd., check the official website, look for the APML logo featuring Chairman Mr. Ramesh Agarwal with a cap, and verify the contact details through official channels.

What is the official website of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.? The official website is www.agarwalpackers.com. What does the APML logo look like? The APML logo features a photograph of Chairman Mr. Ramesh Agarwal wearing a cap, with APML written below it. Should customers trust a third-party listing claiming to represent APML? Customers should independently verify the information before booking or making any payment. Official APML channels should be used to confirm the company's identity and contact details. Why should customers verify a moving company before booking? A moving transaction involves valuable personal belongings and financial commitments. Verifying the company's identity and official contact details can help customers make an informed choice and reduce the risk of dealing with unauthorised service providers.

Verify. Then Move with Confidence. As online searches continue to influence how customers select moving companies, verifying authenticity has become an important part of the booking process. Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. urges customers to take a few minutes to verify the company name, official website, logo and contact details before confirming a move. Because when it comes to moving your belongings, knowing who you are booking with is the first step towards a more confident move. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)