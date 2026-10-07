Ajay Devgn’s latest film Drishyam: The Conclusion has been breaking box office records. The suspenseful thriller has made over ₹200 crore in India and ₹300 crore globally in just 5 days. For the third and last film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise, Ajay Devgn's return as Vijay Salgaonkar has been successful.

On October 2, 2026, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened in theatres across the globe. The film has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics, placing it among the biggest Hindi releases of the year.

Drishyam 3 box office day 5 update

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion made ₹19 crore net in India on Day 5, registering a 9.5% drop from the day before. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie's total net collection in India is now ₹216.50 crore, while its gross in India is ₹259.80 crore.

On Day 5, the movie earned an additional ₹9.50 crore from the global market, bringing its total foreign gross to ₹81.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now touched ₹341.30 crore.

Drishyam 3 box office collection report

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion got off to a great start on Friday with earnings of ₹62 crore during the day. Its opening weekend total was ₹176.50 crore net after earning ₹53.50 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday.

The film's net collection in India has reached ₹216.50 crore in 5 days after adding ₹21 crore on its debut Monday, or Day 4, and ₹19 crore on Day 5. On Day 5, the movie attracted 8.76 lakh people, bringing its total attendance to 87.59 lakh.

Drishyam 3 enters the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026

After earning ₹216.50 crore net in its first five days of release, Drishyam 3 has risen into the top five Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office. After Dhurandhar 2 (₹1,186.32 crore), Border 2 (₹362.76 crore), Hanuman Ansh (₹325.48 crore), and Mirzapur the Movie (₹233.12 crore), the Ajay Devgn film is presently at number 5. With ₹199.23 crore, Bhooth Bangla is behind Drishyam 3.

Drishyam: The Conclusion

The last instalment of the popular Hindi crime-thriller series starring Ajay Devgn is called Drishyam: The Conclusion, or Drishyam 3. The story, directed by Abhishek Pathak, centres on the Salgaonkar family's final attempt to conceal the initial murder. When Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) attempts suicide due to trauma, the plot takes a dark turn, and the case is reopened. Jaideep Ahlawat, a committed police officer, and Prakash Raj, a haughty public prosecutor, join returning actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor.