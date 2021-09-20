Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd. (APML) receives Limca Record Certification 9th time in a row

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd. (APML), a trusted and admired brand in Household relocation segment that celebrated their 35th Foundation day this month has achieved another milestone by entering the Limca Book of Records for the record 9th time in a row for being the "Largest movers of household goods" in the country and shifted 1,32,061 families during the year 2019-2020.

With this achievement, Ramesh Agarwal, Founder of APML reiterated, "It is a proud moment for APML team and receiving this coveted record certification continuously over the years further reaffirms our customers' trust and satisfaction towards their most admired and trusted brand. We have always been appreciated for our unbeatable service and innovative approach."

APML, a real differentiator and pioneer in this segment operates through 120+ offices serving around 1300 locations across the country with a 1500+ fleet size and a self-owned warehousing space of over 2.5 million sq ft. and 3000 containers (Trucking Cube). The company is known for developing innovations as per customer's needs and brings to market first-in-class value propositions. With this objective APML has managed to transform its logistics services with the introduction of trucking cubes of varied sizes from 4ft to 20ft. This solution offers movement of goods in containers that ensures safe transportation, pay as per use with zero transshipment , which also comes with an added safety and "customers lock and key" and the movement is immune to weather changes and natural causes such as rusting, dirt, moisture, etc. Moving forward APML wishes to introduce for its clients, 'Special Household Carriers', which will be made cost effective through space optimization to the extent of 15-18%.

The company has substantially improved its footprint in international moves as well.

The company is heavily focusing on technology and systems, and Ramesh Agarwal very proudly remarks, "The trust our valued customers have shown in our business model and processes is overwhelming and we have an ambitious target to achieve new parameters for customer's delight this fiscal."

APML, as a social objective, towards saving the environment has developed eco-friendly packing material to save paper and priceless trees. On the human side the company is already carrying out a one-of-the-kind CSR activity for truck drivers in the form of Nindra Daan (rest center) facility provided at 'APM Driver Seva Kendra', located at Dudu, N.H. 8 in Rajasthan which is focused on saving the lives of truck drivers who 'move the nation's economy on wheels' by helping provide tension-free sleep while on the move. More such centres are being planned by the company.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)