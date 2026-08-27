NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 27: Ai+ Smartphone today announced the rollout of Nova_2_Ultra_SW_V10 (build Nova_2_Ultra_SW_V10_20260823) for the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra, focused on enhancing camera stability, connectivity, and the overall system experience. The update is part of Ai+ Smartphone's ongoing effort to refine the user experience through continuous software optimisation and feedback-led improvements. Key Updates 1. Refined Bokeh Algorithm for Natural Portraits -- The Nova 2 Ultra's camera algorithm has been optimised for smoother, more natural background blur, helping deliver a more refined portrait photography experience. The update also addresses an intermittent connectivity-loss issue that could occur when triggering the bokeh blur algorithm, making the experience more consistent.

2. Enhanced Fluidity Across the UI -- Optimisations to scrolling, app animations, app switching and system navigation deliver a smoother and more responsive interaction experience across the device. 3. August Security Patch & Stability Improvements -- The update includes the latest August security patch, along with fixes for app crashes, unresponsiveness and other stability issues, supporting a more reliable overall experience. With this update, Ai+ continues to invest in the software experience of its flagship device, refining camera performance, system fluidity and reliability through ongoing updates. The update is rolling out to Nova 2 Ultra users starting today and can be downloaded via Settings > System > Software Update > Check for Updates.

About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is an Indian technology brand delivering high-performance, accessible mobile experiences powered by NxtQuantum OS -- India's first sovereign mobile operating system. By combining clean design, long battery life and privacy-first software across its smartphone and Connected AIoT ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is establishing a new standard for trust, performance and user-owned technology. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)