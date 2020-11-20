Ajay Mysore Production on a quest to explore new talent and create quality video content in the entertainment industry

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI/SRV Media): In an attempt to throw light on quality video content and upcoming artists, Ajay Mysore, an Australia based film producer, has taken efforts towards producing quality music videos.
Having worked with ace director like Ram Gopal Varma in the industry, Ajay Mysore Productions (AMP) has gradually dived into fearless film making, majorly in the Telugu and Tamil film industry.
While showbiz is a difficult path to tread with competitors and established artists already in the industry, Ajay Mysore Productions believes in making a mark by discovering new talent and creating content that appeals to the audience.
Being in the entertainment industry for 2 years now, the production house has launched new artists and have also worked with renowned artists like Ram Gopal Varma, Amit Tiwari, Ali and Brahmanandam, Roll Rida and Arunraja Kamaraj to name a few in independent videos.
Over the top (OTT) platforms have taken the entertainment industry by storm. Regional cinema, emerging artists and the craft of filmmaking is being noticed through these platforms. Standing true to his belief of exploring up and coming artists Ajay Mysore is also venturing into the OTT space through AMP Digital.
"It is indeed wonderful to be a part of the entertainment industry. Independent videos have gained even more popularity due to the paradigm shift of entertainment channels from traditional to digital platforms. Times have changed and artists need the fame they deserve," said Ajay Mysore, Founder and CEO, Ajay Mysore Productions, while commenting on his initiative.
"Emerging artists from a non-filmy background, but with a passion to make it big need a platform and an opportunity. Through Ajay Mysore Productions and our new venture AMP digital, we are trying to give a platform to such artists," Ajay Mysore added.
Recently, Ajay Mysore Productions also announced the release of their film, 'Nepotism' based on the tragic suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput which crossed more than 100k views on Youtube.
This story is provided by SRV Media.
