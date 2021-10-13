AJIO presents: FASHION UP India at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading online fashion e-retailer known for its own trend fashion, raised the style bar to an all-new level at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2021, with FASHION UP India as a pre-launch initiative at the world class Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai's commercial hub Bandra-Kurla Complex.

A bold expression of fashion forward themes, up-to-the-minute trends, FASHION UP India is AJIO's clarion call to fashion enthusiasts across the country to embrace a new approach to personal style statements and unique self-expression - all true to the DNA of the brand since its inception.

Over the years, AJIO has become the go-to platform for latest fashion, widest range of styles from world's renowned fashion brands. The show was a distinctive representation of the coolest styles from best of brands that AJIO has to offer - strengthening the brand's position of being stylist to the entire nation and house of brands.

A one stop destination for all things fashion, the platform offers one of the widest fashion catalogues, brands from the entire fashion spectrum - exclusive value brands such as TRENDS and MAX Fashion, premium brands such as Marks & Spencer, Forever New, Mother Care, Hamley's, Nike, Levi's, Adidas, - to the most coveted luxury brands.

From the most-loved global names such as GAS, Superdry, Steve Madden, Armani Exchange, Dune London, Replay, and coveted luxury brands - Jimmy Choo, Hugo Boss, Coach to homegrown, handcrafted ethnic faves from the most talented craftsmen and artisans all over the country - there's something for everyone here at the House of Brands, AJIO.

As an exclusive pre-launch initiative, and as a precursor to global scale marquee events, the guests of the show got a sneak-preview and experience of the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai's commercial hub Bandra-Kurla Complex. Jio World Convention Centre has been envisioned by Nita Ambani, the Founder and Head of India's largest corporate foundation and initiator of world class efforts in fields like education, healthcare, sports and the arts.

The Jio World Convention Centre, offers India's finest, largest convention and exhibition facilities and aims to put India firmly in the fast-growing global convention and exhibitions eco system and to be an enduring contribution to India and the city of Mumbai. JWCC is part of the much awaited mixed-use, one-of-its-kind development - the Jio World Centre - which is set to become an iconic business, commerce, and culture destination, making India and Indians proud.

FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week gives a sneak- peak into JWCC before the full launch of the Jio World Centre later this year. The Centre is spread over 18.5 acres, is equipped with world class facilities, state-of-the-art technology and is purpose-built to host some of the world's leading events and conventions.

A Reliance Retail subsidiary, AJIO is the ultimate destination for trendiest and freshest styles. With a wide range extending from value, premium, to bridge to luxury, AJIO brings the best of fashion to customers across the country. Strengthened by Reliance's extensive sourcing, supply chain and operations capabilities, AJIO offers more than 7.5 lac+ options from 2500+ brands.

