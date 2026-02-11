PNN New Delhi [India], February 11: Pan India road show across Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune to drive university partnerships, MOU signing, student enquiries, and institutional collaborations. Aliff Overseas reaffirmed its leadership in international education with a carefully executed India roadshow in collaboration with Webster University Geneva. Led by the progressive vision of Asslam Shaikh and supported by Mr. Mark Hatton, Director of Admissions at the Geneva campus, the initiative focused on a clear objective: making credible global education opportunities more accessible to Indian students while building long-term institutional partnerships. Part of the respected Webster global network, Webster University Geneva is recognized as Switzerland's number one private university offering an American Degree. Known for its multicultural environment, strong academic foundation, and emphasis on preparing students for international careers, the university aligns naturally with Aliff Overseas' mission to connect Indian talent with world-class institutions.

The multi-city tour covered Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, delivering tangible outcomes that reflected both strategic planning and strong on-ground execution by the Aliff Overseas team. Mumbai set a confident tone. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with SIWS College, while a successful Webster entry from the highly regarded JBCN International School highlighted the growing appetite for globally aligned education. A focused interaction with students and parents also resulted in one confirmed admission for the upcoming August intake, an encouraging start to the roadshow. Chennai emerged as a particularly high-energy stop. The team secured one MOU with Saveetha University, while another collaboration with MGR University moved into an advanced stage of discussion. An on-the-spot student presentation generated strong enquiries, followed by counseling sessions with students and parents seeking clarity on international pathways. Conversations with prospective area and micro franchise partners extended late into the evening, signaling rising regional demand for structured global opportunities curated by Aliff Overseas.

In Hyderabad, the delegation achieved strategic entry into Bharati University and Sreenidhi International School, both important academic ecosystems. The day was led dynamically by Jagath Reddy and concluded with an engaging meet involving potential area and micro franchise partners, further strengthening Aliff Overseas' expansion strategy in South India. Pune stood out for its seamless teamwork. With Mr. Rutvij Jadhav leading the efforts alongside Mr. Sandeep Dravid and Mr. Pushkar Kulkarni, MOUs were signed with AISSMS College and Azam Campus, collectively opening doors to 30,000+ students across their university networks. The visit concluded with a well-coordinated student meeting that reflected the organization's deeply rooted student-first approach.

Reflecting on the success of the initiative, Asslam Shaikh emphasized that such collaborations go far beyond institutional milestones. They create access, expand ambition, and enable students to confidently pursue global careers. Bringing over 25 years of international admissions experience, Mark Hatton added valuable perspective to the roadshow, complementing the strong national network built by Aliff Overseas. Together, the partnership signals a growing shift among Indian students toward globally relevant education. As the organization continues to expand its footprint, Aliff Overseas is steadily evolving from a facilitator of admissions into a trusted architect of international academic journeys, shaping futures and positioning Indian students for success on the world stage.

