PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2: Alok Infotech, a leading digital marketing agency, today announced that it has won the prestigious tender for Digital Promotions of the PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) Scheme, a flagship initiative by the Central Government.

The tender was officially allotted to Alok Infotech on 30.10.2026.

Moving with Innovation and Tech Innovations, Growing Faster

Commenting on the win, the management of Alok Infotech said, "This tender allotment is a moment of immense pride for us. It validates our mission of moving with innovation and tech-innovations to deliver impactful digital growth. Winning a Government of India project like PMFME shows we are growing faster and expanding our wings to serve at a national level."