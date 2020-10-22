Altizon Recognized in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

You would like to read
Palo Alto (California) [USA]/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Altizon, a global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform company, has been recognized by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for IIoT Platforms.
This is the third consecutive year that Altizon has been recognized for its Datonis Manufacturing Suite. All the vendors were evaluated based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.
Datonis accelerates the Digital Transformation and Industrial IoT journey for enterprises, by harnessing the power of machine learning and advanced analytics.
According to the report, "Altizon's emphasis on manufacturing is reflected in its MINT (Manufacturing Intelligence) application which focuses on productivity analysis, condition-based maintenance, traceability and quality analysis." Customers spelled out ease of integration, data fidelity, data analytics and visually appealing reports as key technical strengths.
Altizon has been spearheading digital transformation initiatives in Industry 4.0 across a range of industry verticals, including Automotive, CPG, Chemicals, Industrials and Remote Industrial Assets.
"The Gartner MQ positioning endorses our proven expertise toward providing accelerated value for our customers, with our pioneering IIoT products and solutions, for Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0," said Vinay Nathan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Altizon.
