'Ambipalm Health' plans to expand services across 16 more cities

You would like to read
- Rust-X shows 70 percent hike in demand as India becomes the preferred destination for global car manufacturers
- OTT Ventures brings interactive e-learning platform at doorstep
- Casanova Choreographer Paresh Shirodkar winning hearts digitally on social media
- SRAM & MRAM Group forays into the booming real estate market in India
- People Prime Worldwide Private Limited: Hiring in Tax and Audit in India for the US sees a sharp rise bringing hopes to professionals in this sector
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI/PNN): Ambipalm Health Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based start-up, recently launched an application and portal, serving as an aggregator for ambulances with a vision to help people in need.
The app also has an additional 'free blood' feature for those who require or want to donate blood. These people can register on the application, at no additional cost.
Since its inception, the recently launched app has received a positive response with over 50,000 downloads. The company currently offers services through the app in over 14 cities which include: Hyderabad, Guntur, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mysore, Durgapur, Asansol, Siliguri, Darjeeling, Lucknow, Kanpur, Faridabad, and Gurgaon.
Leonard Jackson, Director of Ambipalm Health Pvt. Ltd, speaking on the organization's expansion, stated -"Ambipalm is the future of medical transport in India. We currently offer services through the app in over 14 cities, and we plan on further expanding our services to over 16 more cities within the next 6 months. This will cove m r major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Pune, etc. We have kick-started operations with an investment of Rs.10 crore and have gathered enough funding for the entire expansion plan."
Doris Abhirupa Pradhan, (also) Director at Ambipalm Health Pvt Ltd said that efforts were being made to forge partnerships with leading hospitals. "Currently, we have over a thousand ambulances connected to our app, and more will be available soon", she stated.
Ambipalm acts as a bridge between ambulance owners, and those in need of ambulances. There are three types of ambulances available on the app, which include: Advanced Life Support (ALS), Basic Life Support (BLS), and Transport Ambulances. Customers may choose the type that suits their requirements.
Ambulances can be booked on the app via smartphone, while those without a smartphone can make a booking by calling 1800 270911911 (toll-free). The call center is operational 24x7.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor