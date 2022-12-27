Angel One Remains Unstoppable: NSE active client base expanded by 47.9 per cent YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fintech company Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) recorded a stellar performance as it became the third largest broker in terms of active clients on the NSE with 4.23 million active clients, a 47.9 per cent YoY rise. The rise of the digital-first company comes on the back of aggressive technological advancements to provide clients with a seamless experience.

Earlier this year, Angel One started rolling out its Super App. Initially, it was launched for iOS & web users. The Android version was offered to limited users in November 2022. The Super App, which is built on five key pillars - (S.T.A.R.S) - Simplicity, Transparency, Availability, Reliability, and Swiftness - offers clients a secure, effortless and personalised investment experience.

Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer of Angel One Ltd, said, "We have been in innovation mode with our eyes on the future. The current numbers are indicative that we understand our users and that they need seamless experiences. We are evolving to become the most preferred broker for millennials and GenZ to fulfil their investment needs. Our Super App has been developed with the same intent. We look forward to keeping the momentum going."

In November, Angel One registered a 66.5% YoY increase in its client base to 12.19 million, with a gross client acquisition of 0.32 million. The Fintech company promises to be a game-changer in the industry with its digital-first approach and unprecedented commitment to partner with its clients for their life-long investment needs.

