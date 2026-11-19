PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: ANSR, a global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. This marks the third consecutive year that ANSR has been positioned as a Leader in the assessment. The recognition reflects the company's differentiated pure-play GCC setup proposition and deep experience in helping global enterprises design, establish, manage and scale GCCs. "ANSR brings deep experience in designing, establishing, and managing GCCs, supported by a focused setup proposition and integrated capabilities across the GCC lifecycle. Its GCC-as-a-Service model combines a standardized setup approach with technology-enabled workflows and talent capabilities to support rapid GCC establishment and scaling. These capabilities have positioned ANSR as a Leader in Everest Group's Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026." said Akshay Mathur, Partner, Everest Group.

ANSR's GCC-as-a-Service model brings together strategy, consulting, entity setup, talent acquisition, workspace, compliance, HR, finance, governance and technology-enabled workflows within an integrated framework. Its flexible, pay-as-you-grow commercial construct enables enterprises to reduce upfront investment, mitigate setup risks and scale their GCCs in line with evolving business requirements. The company has further strengthened its platform-led setup proposition through 1Wrk, the GCC SuperApp and AI Launchpad. Together, these solutions integrate and orchestrate workflows across the GCC lifecycle, helping organizations establish operations faster and scale them with greater visibility, consistency and predictability. ANSR's talent capabilities are anchored by Talent500, which supports enterprises across recruitment, employer branding, leadership hiring, HR operations and workforce strategy advisory. This integrated talent proposition helps GCCs build specialized teams and develop the leadership and workforce capabilities required to support long-term growth.

"Being named a Leader for the third year in a row reflects the trust enterprises place in us at a defining moment for our industry. GCCs are no longer just using AI. The next generation is being built around it, with AI at the core, people at the edge and outcomes at scale. That changes how GCCs need to be set up. Our GCC-as-a-Service model, our platforms like 1Wrk and AI Launchpad, and Talent500 help enterprises of every size build AI-native GCCs from day one. These are GCCs where impact grows faster than headcount. We helped shape the modern GCC model. Today we are building the operating system of the AI-native enterprise," said Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR.

ANSR serves both large global enterprises and mid-market companies, with a particular focus on expanding access to the GCC model for mid-market and private equity-backed organizations. Its integrated and flexible approach allows companies to establish strategic capabilities without being constrained by traditional assumptions around scale or upfront investment. With a track record of establishing more than 225 GCCs and enabling over 225,000 professionals, ANSR continues to help global enterprises build and scale strategic capability centers across major talent markets. About ANSR ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. Across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, ANSR has established over 225 GCCs for a diverse portfolio of global enterprises, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, leading mid-market organizations and private equity-backed firms. ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and scale high-performing global teams. As a pioneer of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creator of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to build competitive advantage through their Global Capability Centers. To learn more, visit www.ansr.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)