The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise exam schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test ( UGC NET ) December 2026 session. As per the official notice, the exam will occur from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026 in CBT mode.

Candidates can check the complete subject-wise timetable on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held in two shifts each day: from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET December 2026 Important Dates

Online Registration Dates:- October 8 to October 31, 2026

Correction Window:- November 2 to November 4, 2026

Exam City Intimation Slip:- 21 days before the exam

Admit Card:- 3 to 10 days before the exam date

Exam Dates:- December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026.

How to download the UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule?

• Visit the official portal of the UGC NET NTA at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

• Locate the Public Notices section on the homepage, or open the NTA 2026 Public Notices Archive.

• Click on the link titled "Public Notice for Subject-wise schedule of UGC-NET December 2026 Examination-Reg." (or access the Direct NTA Schedule PDF).

• Open the PDF and locate Annexure-I. Match your Subject Code and Subject Name to verify your exact exam date and shift timing.

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UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip and admit card

As per the NTA's public notice, the exam city intimation slip will be released on the official website 21 days before the respective examination date. On the other hand, the admit card will be issued 3 to 10 days before the exam date.