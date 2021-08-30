Antariksh Group bags Leader in Logistics at Times Brand Icons 2021

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/PNN): Antariksh Group, a leading brand in Logistics Parks, was recently felicitated at the Times Brand Icons 2021 event in the category of Leading Logistics Brand. Kunal Kapoor and Esha Gupta felicitated the group.

Antariksh Group has been a leader in developing Logistics Parks for more than a decade, which provides logistics spaces to all Corporates, TPL, MNC's, etc., in and around MMR Area (Thane). With a solid foundation from leaders and visionaries like CA L. V. Rathi and Bhagwanji Patel and a team of professionals with diversified experiences in all the fields of work (CAs, MBA, Engineers and Architect, Advocates, CS) in the warehousing business, the team is set to succeed.

Antariksh Group has handed over possession of more than 12 million sq. ft. of Warehousing Spaces (PEB, RCC Warehouse Buildings) to various Corporates. The Group's High Standards of Quality, Speed of Delivery and Ease of Operations have helped Repeated Clients. Antariksh Group has played a vital role by contributing towards Employment generation, GDP growth and helped the Logistics Industry to adapt to changes & flourish.

With a vision of carrying these values ahead while developing business opportunities, we have ongoing projects targeting completion of another 3.5 million sq. ft. work in progress and 10 million sq. ft. projects in the pipeline in and around the Thane region Warehousing Space. Antariksh group is also planning to expand geographically into potential warehousing locations in different states of India.

Over the years, Antariksh Group has worked tirelessly and worked with all the industry's big names: Amazon, Flipkart, D Mart, DB Schenker, DHL, Bajaj, and Pidilite, Writer, Wellness Forever, Apple, etc. They have set a benchmark in the logistics industry and will take things a notch higher as they ring in 2022 with more zeal and enthusiasm. The Times Brand Icons Award has been a motivation and a stepping stone, and confirmation of Antariksh Group being on the correct path.

