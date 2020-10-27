Apollo Laundry Launches Unique Infection Control Laundry System for Hospitals in India

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Apollo Laundry, an end-to-end laundry solutions provider, has launched Infection Control Laundry System with unique barrier technology for hospitals in India.

Currently, the hospital laundry is often handled in an unhygienic manner which may result into many type of infections. Against this backdrop, Apollo Laundry has emerged to serve customers by providing the world's professional hygienic laundry services at uncompromising levels of quality, reliability and performance.

Generally, in hospitals, patient linen is washed by desi dhobis or washermen using only one side access while the clean and soiled linen is placed at the same side. So, there is every possibility of contamination of bacteria and germs from soiled to clean linen, which is completely unsafe for patients.

Apollo Laundry on the other hand, uses barrier technology introduced for the first time in India which emphasizes upon minimizing physical contact and offers a functional separation of cleaned and soiled textile.

In this way, Apollo Laundry ensures no contamination of clean and dirty linen by operating two door accesses, where not only the linen but operators too are kept separate from the soiled and fresh linen area. Moreover, no manual intervention can be done in the machine and it maintains adequate quality of chemicals and water temperature so as to ensure that the germs are completely destroyed.

"At Apollo Laundry, we recognise the essential difference between visibly clean and hygienically clean linen, and meet the emerging standards for microbiological control in hospitals with our laundry solutions. We are committed to serve the customers by providing the world's professional hygienic laundry services and at uncompromising levels of quality, reliability and performance," said Bindu Goyal, Managing Director, Apollo Laundry and Linen Services Private Limited.

Functioning as hygiene watchdog, the Laundry Cycle Management of Apollo Laundry is equipped with barrier control technology which covers all elements ranging from collecting, pre-sorting, and sorting of dirty linen to transporting clean linen back to the wards, most importantly with a marked separation of clean and dirty sides.

Significantly, there is essential difference between visibly clean and hygienically clean, and Apollo Laundry ensures both with its state-of-the-art cleaning processes and barrier technology. It is due to its strong competitive edge that Apollo Laundry has been serving some of the biggest names in hospital industry including Fortis, Sehgal Neo Hospital, Max Healthcare, CK Birla Hospitals/CMRI, NH Narayana Health and Artemis Hospitals to name a few among others.

In the current time of pandemic when the spread of COVID-19 has put the lives on tenterhooks, the significance of hygienically clean linen in the hospitals cannot be overlooked. Apollo Laundry has in the meanwhile revolutionized the laundry industry with its unique Infection Control Laundry System with barrier technology for Hospitals.

Apollo Laundry and Linen Services Private Limited (Apollo Laundry) offers its services under two different models - On Site set up at Hospital Premises or Outsourced through its Central Laundry. Under its on-site set up model, Apollo Laundry serves those hospitals who want to have full laundry system installed at its place and it provides its services on Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Model.

Apollo Laundry installs the full laundry facilities including plant and machinery at the premises of the hospital and provides the washing services with linen or without linen as per the requirement of the Hospital. The complete washing services are managed by Apollo Laundry by deploying required trained manpower depending upon the load and it ensures the timely delivery of clean hygiene linen.

Under the same category Apollo Laundry also offers Linen Washing Services Model in which the hospital provides necessary plant and machinery with the infrastructure on premises and Apollo Laundry provides washing services with linen or without linen. For the hospitals that lack sufficient space for washing, considering the exorbitant cost of room charges in the hospital, Apollo Laundry provides Centralized Laundry services under two different categories: Washing Services and Linen Rental and Washing services that also economically suit the hospitals.

