Arjun Malhotra joins Complinity as a Strategic Advisor

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arjun Malhotra has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor at Complinity Technologies.

A graduate of IIT Kharagpur and an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Arjun is a pioneer of the Indian IT industry. He co-founded HCL in 1975 and also served as the Chairman of Headstrong before its acquisition by Genpact in May 2011.

Arjun's appointment as an Advisor will give an impetus to Complinity's strategic objectives. Founded in 2017 by Sumit Pahwa, Hari Balasubramanian, and Kapil K. Sharma, Complinity is India's Leading Compliance Software helping companies manage their Compliance, Contract, Litigation, Audit, Risk & Controls. Complinity has been developed with over 5+ years of extensive customer feedback. It enables organizations to establish a Centralized Compliance Monitoring Framework across different businesses and locations with real-time automated dashboards and legal updates covering 2000+ Laws and 20,000+ compliances in India across all states and across 50+ industry verticals. With Complinity, companies get real-time visibility with automated alerts, escalations, dashboards, and reports along with a centralized Document Repository while managing risk exposure to monetary penalties, interest, prosecution, etc.

Complinity recently raised venture capital in October, 21 from RiSo Capital and other angel investors. Complinity is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified and has an aggressive and agile product development roadmap for the future with regular version upgrades and a mobile application to help companies manage compliances remotely.

Complinity is adding value to 100s of enterprise customers and 1000s of users and is working with leading brands all over India across 50+ industry verticals to revolutionize the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) space in India.

"I am looking forward to welcoming Arjun Malhotra to the Complinity Advisory Board. I am confident that our collaboration will strongly equip Complinity to accelerate its growth journey. Malhotra's rich industry expertise, strategic insights, and strong professional network will immensely benefit Complinity in terms of rapidly scaling up while making inroads into new industry verticals and sectors," says Sumit Pahwa, CEO & Cofounder, Complinity.

"The Complinity team is a vibrant and energetic mix of technology and legal experts which I am sure will revolutionize the GRC space with their cutting-edge software, which not only simplifies compliance management but ensures that it becomes the main driver for organizational sustainability and long-term success. I am super excited about this collaboration where I can leverage my experience to drive growth and velocity at Complinity," says Arjun.

Complinity is India's Leading Governance, Risk & Compliance Software helping several Companies manage their Compliance, Contracts, Registrations, Litigation, Assessments, Legal Updates, Audits, Internal Controls, Insurance, Documents, Secretarial, Tasks, and much more! Complinity's integrated true-cloud B2B SaaS Platform helps businesses digitize, automate and manage their risk & compliance with real-time legal updates across all laws applicable to the organization.

For more information, please visit: (https://www.complinity.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)